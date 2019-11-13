Voting open for this year's Aylesbury Vale design awards

The public vote to choose the winner of Aylesbury Vale's design award is now open.

Seven buildings from across the district have been nominated for this year's prize and members of the public are invited to pick their favourite from the shortlist.

The award is designed to celebrate great building design across Aylesbury Vale with a focus on the redevelopment of existing sites and the restoration of and/or extensions to existing buildings.

This year's shortlist is as follows:

> Primrose Cottage, Kingswood

> 2 Heath Road, Great Brickhill

> Canada Wood, Winslow

> Catte Street Green, Wingrave

> Golden Mede, Waddesdon

> The Exchange, Aylesbury

> Vinson Building, Buckingham

Each of the shortlisted projects will also be judged by an expert panel against seven key criteria - context, including local distinctiveness, quality of design and construction, fitness for purpose, sustainability, accessibility, attractiveness and innovation.

Voting for the People's Choice award will be open until Sunday November 24 with the winning projects announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday December 5.

More information on each of the shortlisted projects can be found on the district council website at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/peoples-choice-award-2019