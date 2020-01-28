Waddesdon are treating their visitors to celebrate new opening times

To celebrate opening Wednesdays to Fridays for the first time ever in February, Waddesdon are treating their visitors to a free hot drink with every purchase a slice of cake.

With early spring-flowering snowdrops, winter shrubs and views that are only visible before the trees come into leaf, the gardens at Waddesdon are particularly special at this time of year.

Hot drink at Waddesdon

There will also be more snowdrops in the gardens than ever before, following the planting of an extra 83,000 snowdrops in memory of the late Lady Rothschild. See white blankets of these delicate spring bulbs as they herald the arrival of spring.

Simply visit their website to download the hot drink voucher: waddesdon.org.uk/offer/