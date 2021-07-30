Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics for Buckingham and district residents extended until August 16

The walk-in vaccination clinics at the Guttmann Centre in Stoke Mandeville Stadium have been extended once again – instead of running until the end of July they will now continue until 16 August.

This means anyone who needs a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine (people aged 18+) can simply turn up to the centre without booking.

Vaccines are available every day from 9.30am to 7pm. Please just make sure you leave 8 weeks between your first and second doses.

Pfizer jabs are available

The centre has the capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day and the walk-ins mean it is incredibly easy to protect yourself, your family and those around you from COVID-19.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid Operations Director, said: “If you haven’t had your first dose yet, or you are due for your second, then please come to the Guttman. You can turn up when it suits you – it has never been easier!

“If anyone is unsure about getting their jab, please come and speak to our staff who can reassure anyone who is nervous, and are very experienced with this vaccine”

Where is the centre?

You can find the centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

Buses service number 9, X30, or 300 go from Aylesbury bus station to the centre. Bus service numbers 300 or 130 also go from High Wycombe to Stoke Mandeville.

For Bucks bus timetables and a journey planner, go to https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/buses-and-trains/bus-timetables/

What do I need to do?

Please wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm.

Please be aware you may have to queue for a short while.

It would be helpful if you could tell staff your NHS number. If you don’t know it, you can find your NHS number online by using the Find your NHS number service or by logging on to the NHS App (you’ll need to register if you have not used it before). Having your NHS number will speed up the process, but it is not essential.

For updates on dates and times of drop-in vaccine centres in Bucks, and all local vaccination news, go to: