"We're devastated - St James Church in Great Horwood has been here since 1066"

The future of Great Horwood's church has been cast into doubt after lead was stolen from their roof last month, as it's now exposed to rain and the elements.

Since the theft, rainwater has been pouring in as the weather has deteriorated as we approach the end of the summer, causing serious damage to the insides of the church.

The insides of the church are now exposed to the elements

The lead from St James’ Church Great Horwood was stolen on 30th June 2019.

The Church is a vital piece of local history, and the majority of the building dates from the 14th and 15th Century.

If it is lost, there is little hope of it being restored to its former glory.

The church members are now desperately appealing for help from the Aylesbury Vale community to help raise £50,000 for the restoration of the roof.

The Church desperately need felt to help stem the water flow

Janthea Brigden, who volunteers at the Church said: "We urgently need some help to stop the rain devastating our 8 centuries old church.

"It has been the heart of our village and even those who are not religious love the tradition and history that it represents.

"It is a vital part of village and the place where we gather in times of trouble of sadness.

"When Princess Diana died, the Church was full for days, when a young boy in our village tragically died, comfort was taken form the calm, peaceful atmosphere it gives off, funerals, weddings, Christmas, Easter and remembrance Sunday’s our little church is packed to capacity.

Church members are doing their best to stop water damage

"The church plays a vital part in the life of our Church of England School and I know the children will be devastated to see the Church looking so bedraggled and sad when they return from the school holiday."

The Church urgently needs High grade Felt to stop the rain from doing any more damage which will give the Church the time they need to fund raise and come up with a plan for re-roofing.

They have asked large stores such as Wicks and B&Q if they can donate some felt and have started a crowd fund. You can donate to this by clicking here.

All the Church’s funds are being diverted to this project; including the Harvest Supper, Harvest Auction and Annual Giving Day.

The planned redecoration of the inside of the church has been cancelled as the funds have now gone towards the cost of the roof.

The Church members have looked into alternative ways of funding the project, Janthea said.

"Around 8 centuries of history and tradition are in danger of being washed away, please if you can help in any way - get in touch!

"We are looking to get grants from the Lottery Heritage Fund and The Bucks Historic Churches Trust.

"Does anyone know of any other funds or grants we can apply for?

"Are there any local businesses who may be able to help sponsor the roof?

"We are also launching the St James Church Roof appeal."

The Church are creating a commemorative booklet in appreciation of people donating for the Church Roof.

All sponsors will be recorded in a commemorative booklet to be displayed in St James.

The following donations will receive the following

Bronze - £25

Silver - £50

Gold - £100

Platinium - £150

Donations can be made to the Church Wardens; June Margerrison and David Brazier or online on our Just giving Page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-james-roof

There is also a card machine available in church for payments direct to the church account.