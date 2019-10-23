Wendover nursery achieves national first aid recognition

A Kindergarten in Wendover has received national recognition for going above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid.

Little Acorns Kindergarten has become the first educational establishment in the area to be awarded 'Millie’s Mark' by National Day Nurseries Association in collaboration with Department for Education and Millie’s Trust.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012. Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson subsequently campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that nurseries/pre-schools have done so.

Manager at Little Acorns, Melanie Armstrong, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark. This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

Purnima Tanuku, Chief Executive of National Day Nurseries Association adds:

“Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the pre-school, it shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence. Becoming a Millie’s Mark’s pre-school is a clear indicator for parents that this pre-school has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe.”

Little Acorns Kindergarten is based in its own setting on the school campus site in Wendover and takes children from age 2 – 4 years old.

For more information visit: www.littleacornswendover.org