Win ice skating family ticket for six at Woburn Sands Emporium

Ice skating fun is back at the Emporium garden centre

It's back! Yes, the Woburn Sands Emporium’s fabulous ice rink has returned to put a smile on everyone’s face for Christmas.

And to celebrate we have two family ice passes to give away to the winners of this week’s competition.

But you’ll need to get your skates on as entries close soon.

First prize is a pass for six, with up to four adults, worth £77. The runner up will get a family pass for four, with up to two adults, worth £48.

The date can be arranged with the garden centre, and the prize includes skate hire. Your safety is a top priority at the Emporium garden centre, so the ice rink will comply with any future covid guidance.

To enter the competition you will need to answer the following question.

What is the name of the reindeer with the “very shiny nose”?

Email your answer, titled Emporium Competition, together with your preferred contact details to [email protected] by midnight on November 7. Entrants must be over 18.

Emporium garden centre and restaurant in Newport Road, Woburn Sands, has everything for Christmas including trees, decorations, lights and festive food.