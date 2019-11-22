Winslow Big Society celebrates successes at its annual meeting

Winslow Big Society’s annual general meeting took place at the bowls club on Thursday November 14.

The meeting was a celebration of the group’s projects and the activities it is responsible for organising throughout the town.

The committee of the Winslow Big Society at the group's annual general meeting

Present for the meeting were volunteers, customers, and representatives from Bucks County Council, Winslow Town Council and Winslow Lions.

The meeting celebrated the 20 different projects that are running in the town, including the hard of hearing group and the Parkinson’s support group, which both meet monthly at Winslow Library.

Other milestones recognised were the recent launch of the latest edition of the Really Useful Guide to Winslow and the enrolment of the group’s 100th volunteer Laura Stobbs.

The meeting was told about how the big society’s projects are changing lives while also operating on a self-sustaining basis.

Winslow Big Society chair Vron Corben (left) makes a presentation to the group's 100th volunteer Laura Stobbs

Following reports on the various activities, there were presentations of thanks to Bill Dobson and Graham Bowe for their work on the community car scheme and the committee respectively.

Paul Hodson, clerk to Buckingham Town Council gave a talk about volunteering and his work in the community, before tea and cakes were served.