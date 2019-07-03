Winslow Concert Band to celebrate 25th birthday with party in the park

Winslow Concert Band are celebrating their 25th birthday with a party in Tomkins Park on Sunday July 21 - and everyone’s invited.

The community band were formed in 1994 by Peter Moore and features players of woodwind, brass, string bass and percussion instruments.

It meets on Thursday evenings at Winslow Public Hall and features members aged between nine and 80.

The band features musicians who play at a high level (Grade Eight or Diploma level) going right down to new musicians.

Fiona Storey, chair of the Winslow Concert Band said: “When I joined the group in 2004 it had around 14 members and now it has got 45.

“We had an influx of members about ten years ago and have stayed fairly stable since then.

“Previously we met at Winslow Centre - now we meet at the public hall.

“We get booked a lot to do fetes and other functions and were asked to accompany Buckingham’s Armistice service last year.

“We have an annual concert, normally in March, in aid of our chosen charity.”

The concert band’s 25th anniversary party takes place in Tomkins Park from 1pm, with the music starting at 2pm.

The band will be playing three sets which will be interspersed by music from the Buckingham Ukulele Group and The U3A Bobcats.

Other local groups are joining in the celebrations by helping out including the Lions Club of Winslow who will be running a beer tent, the Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association who will run a barbecue and the Winslow Early Birds Women’s Institute who will serve refreshments.

Other activities at the party include bowls demonstrations from the Winslow Bowls Club.

The concert band’s charity of the year – Fight Bladder Cancer – will be painting youngsters faces in return for a donation.

Their grand finale performance takes place at 4.30pm and includes a piece called ‘Winslow Tableaux’ which was written five years ago by Colin Touchin to mark the band’s 20th anniversary.

Winslow Tableaux consists of brief illustrations of different places and historical periods related to the town, including its association with King Offa, Keach’s Meeting House, the threat from highwaymen to Winslow as a coaching town, Winslow Hall, the school and the church.

‘Moments of Morricone’, which the band performed to win their class at the Milton Keynes Music Festival earlier this year will also feature in the grand finale of the concert.

A shortened version of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will also feature as part of the concert’s grand finale.

Entry to the concert is free with visitors either able to bring a picnic or support the refreshment stalls around the site.