Winslow hosts visitors from twin town in France

Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association (WAFTA), celebrated its 39 year anniversary last week and welcomed visitors from Winslow’s twin town, Cours, for a four day stay.

The 73-strong French contingent was led by the Mayor of Cours, Monsieur Michel Lachize and the President of Cours’ Twinning Association, as well as a number of their members who were visiting for the first time.

As part of a very active programme, the visiting councillors were received in the Council Chamber where Mayor Lachize presented commemorative gifts to WAFTA and Winslow Town Council.

Following the reception, Winslow Mayor and Town Councillor Gordon Wiseman laid wreaths at the War Memorial.

WAFTA and Winslow Concert Band put on a morning ‘coffee and cake concert’ before Winslow Bowls Club hosted a session for the visitors, who despite being unfamiliar with the game put on a very good showing.

The highlight of the visit was the celebration dinner, with almost 150 guests taking over Buckingham Community Centre for three-course English meal with entertainment from the Winslow Concert Band and a very lively and interactive singing and dancing session.

In 2020, WAFTA members will pay a reciprocal visit to Cours to celebrate together a very special 40th anniversary of friendship between the towns.