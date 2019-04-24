Winslow Players cast keeping focused as countdown to their next production looms

Tickets are on sale now for Winslow Players next production 'Out of Focus' which comes to Winslow Public Hall next month.

The comedy, written by Peter Gordon, is set in the annexe of a church hall, where a series of double bookings have occurred.

Characters from the local community descend on the hall for a Brownie troupe meeting, a badminton game, table tennis, auditions for the vicar’s wife’s pantomime and an illustrated talk on steam locomotives, each claiming their rightful place.

Confusion reigns until everyone finally unites for a common cause, the production of the community pantomime.

During the following weeks of rehearsals, alliances are formed and switched as the cast battle against the odds and the opening night nears.

Events finally culminate backstage after last performance at the cast party, when everyone receives their just desserts!

The group have purchased new stage 'flats' which help to create the annexe of the church hall together with a half practical kitchen.

Society members have been helping to paint and build the set ready for the three production nights - which take place from Thursday May 9 through to Saturday May 11.

Performances start nightly from 7.30pm at Winslow Public Hall on Elmfields Gate.

Tickets are available by calling the Costume Crazy fancy dress shop on 01296 712728 (please note it is only open during office hours).

Tickets for the Thursday performance are £7 and they are £9 for the Friday and Saturday performances.

You can also book tickets by e-mailing tickets@winslowplayers.co.uk