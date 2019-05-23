Winslow pre-school delighted after maintaining Outstanding Ofsted

A pre-school based in Winslow is celebrating maintaining its Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Treehouse Pre-School, which is based at Winslow Church of England Combined School, received Outstanding grades across the board.

Pre-school manager Sarah Laws said: “We are delighted with the result that only goes to reflect the amazing community we have here and the extra lengths my staff all go to in order to make this the best experience possible for our children and their families.

"They truly are an outstanding team.”

In their report released this week Ofsted praised the manager for leading the pre-school with ‘passion and enthusiasm.’

The report also praised staff for placing ‘a high value on building trusting relationships with parents for the benefit of children.’

Inspectors also praised the lively and engaging environment and the high expectations that staff had for children.

The chair of Treehouse Pre-School Kirstine Beeley said: “Sarah and the team sometimes do not realise quite how amazing they are.

“I am so pleased to be a part of their journey and couldn’t be prouder of the entire team.

“The inspectors parting comments to me on the day of the inspection were “this is a wonderful setting filled with wonderful individuals – I couldn’t agree more.”

Ofsted offered one piece of feedback in a bid to help the nursery continue its improvements - encouraging and promoting children working together with limited resources.

Kirstine, who is also an early years consultant and author said: “Going forward we will be looking to maintain our Outstanding rating and also finding ways to constantly improve.

“One of my roles as an early years consultant is to find new and innovative ways of learning.

“We will continue to make our pre-school centred around the whole family not just the children who use it.”

The pre-school operates from 8.50am to 3pm Monday to Friday during term time only.

It employs 16 members of staff from a building within the school’s grounds.