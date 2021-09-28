Winslow pupils unable to get to school due to 'no diesel' for school bus

The national fuel crisis made its effects shown locally today, Tuesday, with some pupils unable to get to school in Winslow.

One of the school buses was unable to make the trip to Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow this morning, due to a lack of fuel.

At 9.09am this morning, Martin Tett, the leader of Buckinghamshire Council, tweeted that several school bus routes 'cannot run due to fuel shortages', including the Vale Travel MSGF917service to Sir Thomas Fremantle School.

Fuel queues in Aylesbury last night. Picture: Emma Dover

Mr Tett added: "We’re working closely with the operators and schools affected Please do not #PanicBuy."

Aylesbury-based coach and minibus hire company Vale Travel has apologised for the inconvenience caused 'due to the extreme lack of diesel'.

The company tweeted just before 11am this morning: "School service MSTF 917 Sir Thomas Fremantle School, Winslow, is not operating today due to the extreme lack of diesel, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Bucks Council was notified early this morning. We rely on the ESSO pumps yet there is no diesel nearby."

Bucks Council has called an emergency meeting this morning, Tuesday, to combat the fuel shortage in Aylesbury and beyond.

Bucks motorists have been plastering Facebook community groups all weekend, to find the few remaining stations still stocking diesel in particular.

Much like the rest of the UK, Aylesbury petrol stations have been overrun, with desperate panic buyers and motorists fearful of running out of fuel.

Bucks Council leader Martin Tett announced on Twitter this morning that the council chief executive has called an emergency meeting.

Councillor Tett said: "Our @BucksCouncil Chief Exec is holding an emergency meeting this morning to see what, if anything, we can do to assist key workers with fuel in the panic buying situation."

Many stations in Bucks have completely run out of petrol and diesel after chaotic buying over weekend.