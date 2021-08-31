Shirley Knight, pictured in Winslow in 2014

Winslow Town Council has paid tribute to long-serving town councillor Shirley Knight, who passed away on August 12 after a short illness.

Shirley served on the town council for 14 years at was involved in all its committees at various times.

She volunteered with the Winslow Farmers' Market since its inception in 2009 and was well known to stallholders for collecting their stall fees every month. She also had a keen interest in local history and archaeology.

In her final weeks, Shirley was cared for at Hamilton House in Buckingham.