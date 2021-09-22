Winslow Wheelers a 'tour de force' in big charity cycle ride

Winslow Wheelers Cycle Club has been busy supporting various charities using wheel power.

On Sunday, 15 members signed up for the big Tour de Vale charity ride.

Two groups set out – one on the 70k route and the other doing the 115km, starting and finishing at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Members of the 70km team from Winslow Wheelers proudly show off their medals at the Tour de Vale on Sunday

The ride took them out into the beautiful countryside of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Club spokeswoman Francine van Leeuwen said: “It was a great day out and an opportunity to ride alongside friends from other local clubs as well as hundreds of other people wishing to help the fabulous cause.”