Winslow woman completes superhero triathlon 12 years after car accident

A woman from Winslow has completed a superhero triathlon at Dorney Lake in Windsor 12 years after being involved in a serious car accident.

Shelley Halsey, 35, who works at Lakers Nursery, completed a superhero triathlon at Dorney Lake last month consisting of a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km walk.

Shelley Halsey completing the cycle stage of the Superhero Triathlon

It was a massive achievement for Shelley, who at the age of 23, was involved in a car accident which left her with a severe head injury, a broken leg and a broken jaw.

She lost the ability to speak and was forced to give up her work as a PE teacher at Swanbourne House School.

Her mum Jane said: "It was a terrible time for us as a family when Shelley was involved in the accident.

"We feared that she would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life but she has made a good recovery and completing the triathlon is a fantastic achievement for her."

Shelley Halsey crosses the line after completing her Superhero Triathlon

Jane and her husband John took over the nursery from previous owners Joan and Arthur Weakley following their retirement in July 2011.

Jane said: "I previously worked in administration but after Shelley's accident I decided I needed to spend more time with her and when the nursery went up for sale I decided that growing plants was something we could do together."

Shelley manages the cafe at the nursery and is a firm favourite with customers.

One of the nursery's customers Peter Nettle helped enter Shelley into the Superhero Triathlon while fellow customer Anthony Farnborough shared the news of Shelley's achievements with this paper.

Shelley raised £1,003 for QEF (Queen Elizabeth Foundation) which helped for 18 months during her rehabilitation following the accident in 2007.

Shelley said: "It was great fun and I really enjoyed it and felt like I had really achieved something when I completed the event.

"I have always been a very sporty person and before my accident I played county level hockey and did a lot of running.

"I am sure I will take part in more of these kinds of events in the future."