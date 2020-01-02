Martin Jones from Holographic Breathing organised a day of healing at the chalice at Chequers near Beacon Hill on the Winter Solstice.

The ground at the front of Beacon Hill gently rises to the circumference of a circle.

The Winter Solstice day of healing at Chequers

Martin said:

“When I first worked with this circle it opened very strongly with 12 or 13 beings/energies which came in as a group and after a while converged into one light, this was around the winter solstice 2013. So on Saturday it was interesting to me that there were 12 participants and me facilitating 13, and that 6 of the participants were men and 6 women so it was balanced. This is a tantric site and very much about the interaction between our inner male and female energies.”

Martin believes it is the first time for hundreds of years that particular circle has been worked with since the hill has only been open to the public in the last 15 years.

He continued:

“I have worked with the energies here myself for the last six years and now it's nice to also work with the group of people.”

Going forward Martin intends to facilitate groups on the third Saturday of each month.

Martin will also be teaching people how to work with the blue energy circuit at Chequers.

To register for this follow this link