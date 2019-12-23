Work starts to ease traffic congestion at Fowler Road junction in Aylesbury

Contractors start work on the main phase of the plan to ease congestion at the busy Fowler Road junction, Aylesbury, on Monday (6 January)

The phase forms part of Buckinghamshire County Council's £2.69 million improvement plan to improve traffic flow and journey time reliability on the busy stretch of the A418 Oxford Road.

Cabinet Member Mark Shaw and his Deputy, Paul Irwin

The work focuses on widening nearly 100yds (90m) of Fowler Road to provide a left-turn lane into Oxford Road towards the town centre, following preparation work in December.

It includes excavating the grass verge, diverting utilities, installing new drainage and lighting. During the work lanes in the road will be narrower than usual and contractors will use temporary traffic lights only when necessary. Work will be done during off peak times between 9.30am and 3.30pm to minimise traffic delays.

Resurfacing and lane markings are scheduled for March.

As well as widening the junction approach in Fowler Road, a two-lane approach in Churchill Avenue will be created in the summer holidays. Both improvements will allow more traffic to turn into Oxford Road more quickly at peak times, and create a smoother traffic flow.

Diagram of works

The full scheme, covering the section of Oxford Road from Coldharbour Way roundabout to the roundabout at the junction with Friarage Road, includes:

Junction improvements

Pedestrian crossing upgrades

'Smart' traffic lights that adapt to traffic flows

New stretches of cycleway and footway

Real time passenger information

New double-length bus shelter outside Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

Work has recently been completed on new sections of shared footway and cycleway to Aylesbury's Gemstone cycleways: Ruby Way and Pearl Way have been joined between Mill Way and Gatehouse Road, and Pearl Way and Pebble Way are linked by Pearson Close.

Upgrades are also programmed between January and March to the traffic lights at junctions and pedestrian crossings outside Aylesbury College, the TA Centre and Mill Way so that they work in harmony and are responsive to traffic flows.

Mark Shaw, Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member, said Oxford Road was an important route into and out of Aylesbury, which attracted a high volume of traffic, causing congestion and delay at peak times.

"None of us likes to sit in traffic jams, unsure about when we'll arrive," said Mark. "The aim of this scheme is to improve the reliability of journey times by reducing congestion and delay. That's got to be good for residents, businesses and commuters alike. I'm delighted our scheme will encourage cycling and walking, and I hope it will make a contribution to improving air quality."

The scheme budget is made up of a £2.191m bid from the Government's National Productivity Investment Fund, and developer funding of £500,000.