Yellow weather warning of snow issued across Bucks

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings of rain, sleet and snow across Buckinghamshire for Thursday 27 February.

The warning details say now is expected over hills in the Cotswolds and Chilterns. 1-3 cm snow is likely over the Cotswolds, Chilterns, and parts of the Midlands above 150 metres.

Met office map showing yellow warning of snow across Bucks

Away from hills, rain may turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and the northern Home Counties.

Thames Valley Police also tweeted last night: “Bad weather may affect areas of the Thames Valley overnight and into tomorrow morning. If so, when driving: Drive safely and don't take any risks. Give yourself extra time. Ensure your windscreen is fully de-iced/ cleared before setting off.”

Yellow warnings are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

While many people may not be disrupted, there will be some who will be directly impacted.

Thames Valley Police weather warning tweet

Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.