Young Buckingham artists have work chosen for prestigious Royal Academy exhibition

Unicorn by Evie Harrison

Three art students from the Royal Latin School have had work accepted for the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Exhibition.

The Young Artists’ Summer Show is an open-submission exhibition for students aged five to 19 studying in the UK and British schools overseas. Artworks are judged by artists and art professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London's Piccadilly.

The Royal Latin submitted 113 works by students across the school and an amazing four entries have been accepted for this year's exhibition - out of more than 33,000 submissions in total. The entries will be displayed online from July 13.

Life Line by Hannah Al-Najar

The three successful students, who all studying A-level Art, are Hannah Al-Najar, aged 17, Stella Buckingham, 18, and Evie Harrison, also 18.

Hannah's picture, Life Line, explores the initial physical and mental impacts of being diagnosed with cancer as a young adult, via a digital drawing of her PICC line (peripherally inserted central catheter line), used to give chemotherapy treatment or other medication.

Stella's painting, Romanticism of the Ordinary, is a self-portrait inspired by Cindy Sherman’s Untitled Film Stills, exploring the idea of escapism from the bleak reality of quarantine, by romanticising everyday life and its dull tasks such as laundry.

Evie Harrison had two paintings accepted for the exhibition - Unicorn and Eve

Romanticism of the Ordinary by Stella Buckingham

Every year prizes are awarded for two inspiring artworks from each key stage, as chosen by the president of the Royal Academy, and the public can also vote for their favourite artwork in the annual People’s Choice Award. All prizewinners will receive vouchers for art materials plus a free practical workshop for their school.

More information and all the selected entries can be found here from July 13.