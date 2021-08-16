Junior players from Buckingham Town Cricket Club's All Stars (U5-8) and Dynamos (U8-11) enjoyed meeting Spot, the University of Buckingham' s robotic dog, at their final cricket session on Friday.

Dean of Computing, Psychology and Law Dr Harin Sellahewa said: ”The children thought Spot was great fun. Children are never too young to be introduced to robotics.”

The youngsters had all sorts of ideas about what Spot could be used for, including carrying their schoolbag or cricket bag, bringing them a snack and finding things in the dark.

Spot the robotic dog at Buckingham Cricket Club

Cricket club chairman Adrian Johnson said: "We thought that inviting Spot to join the final session of the season for the ECB (English Cricket Board) All Stars and Dynamos groups would be a real treat for the children.

"You could clearly see that the children were delighted and inspired by seeing Spot, and they had some fantastic ideas about what Spot could be used for.

"I think it’ll be a long time before Spot will be able to bat or bowl in a match, though.