Young girl from Aylesbury donates her hair to cancer charity

An 11-year-old girl from Aylesbury has cut off her precious long hair in order to donate it to a charity that makes wigs for children undergoing treatment for cancer.

Katie Ransley, who attends St Michael’s school, had 18 inches of her hair chopped off last Saturday and donated it to The Little Princess Trust. She also raised almost £300.

Katie's hair before the chop!

It’s all the more surprising because Katie, who turns 12 on Christmas day, was so fond of her long hair that her parents told us she had never had a proper cut in her life apart from a few ends and the fringe, much to their annoyance!

Ania, Katie’s mum, told this paper:

“Since she could walk and talk she was fighting off cutting her hair."

Needless to say, her mum and dad could hardly believe it when their daughter came home from school one day and said that she wanted to donate her hair to charity.

The new do!

Ania continued:

“She came home and asked what would we say if she cut off her hair and donated it - my husband and I were totally shocked!”

Katie took the plunge at 3pm on Saturday 16 November at Rhapsody hair salon in Aylesbury town centre, who kindly did the cut for free, enabling even more money to be donated to the worthy cause.

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School. Hannah had sadly passed away a year earlier.

On their website the Trust states:

“When a child loses their hair to cancer, we'll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.”

And it seems the charity may be set to benefit from more donations from Katie because, although her mum told us that her daughter loves her new do, she has said she is also considering growing it back and doing it all over again!

You can find out more about the Little Princess Trust here: www.littleprincesses.org.uk