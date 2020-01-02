Young people in Aylesbury urged to join prestigious youth development programme

A charity providing support for young people and adults regarding education, training or work is encouraging young people in Aylesbury who are currently unemployed or out of education to join a successful youth development programme starting in January 2020.

Called 'Team', the programme is The Prince’s Trust’s 12-week personal development programme where young people aged 16 - 25 can meet new people, learn new skills, improve confidence and boost their job or education prospects.

The programme is run by the charity Adviza in Aylesbury three times a year.

The Team programme gives young people the opportunity to take on their own group community project, making a positive difference to Aylesbury, and also includes an action packed residential trip.

In addition, participants complete two weeks’ work experience in something that interests them.

As part of the course attendees will also spend time developing their interview and CV writing skills to help with the final steps into work or education.

Team members during an action packed residential trip

The programme is free and does not affect a young person’s ability to claim Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Results show that three out of four young people who sign up to the Team programme go on to work or college within three months of completing the course.

Lee Teideman, Head of Projects with Adviza said:

“We are really pleased to be offering The Prince’s Trust Team programme in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire and would like to reach out to any young person who finds themselves out of work and education to come along and see what Team is all about. This really could be a life-changing opportunity, a chance to meet new people and improve your skills and qualifications, opening up doors for a better and brighter future.”

A previous Team participant said:

"The Prince’s Trust Team programme, and the experiences it gave me, was a really important first step for me in building the confidence and communication skills to find employment. I wouldn’t be in the position I am without it.”

The next programme begins in Aylesbury on Monday 20 January 2020, running until Friday 10 April 2020, and interested participants can sign up now.

For more information or to sign up for the Team programme in Aylesbury please call: 07827 947306 or email: heloisestankard@adviza.org.uk