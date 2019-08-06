Youngsters enjoy basketball coaching sessions in Buckingham
Youngsters enjoyed the latest in a series of basketball coaching sessions in Buckingham last night (Monday).
The sessions are run by coaches Peter and Judy Jenner, with the first at Chandos Park for eight to 12 year-olds and the second at Bourton Park for those aged 13 and over.
