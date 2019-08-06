Youngsters enjoy basketball coaching sessions in Buckingham

The sessions are run by coaches Peter and Judy Jenner, with the first at Chandos Park for eight to 12 year-olds and the second at Bourton Park for those aged 13 and over.

Buckingham basketball sessions with coaches Peter and Judy Jenner - the eight to 12 age group Jake McNulty jpimedia Buy a Photo

Buckingham basketball sessions with coaches Peter and Judy Jenner. The 13+ age group. Jake McNulty jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Buckingham basketball sessions with coaches Peter and Judy Jenner. The 8-12 age group in action. Jake McNulty jpimedia Buy a Photo

Buckingham basketball sessions with coaches Peter and Judy Jenner - the 13+ age group in action. Jake McNulty jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more