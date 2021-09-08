Your Gorgeous Gal or Fabulous Fella could win a prize in the Buckingham Dog Show
Dog owners are invited to try their furry friend's luck in one of the fun canine classes
Do you have a pooch who's a 'Gorgeous Gal' or a 'Fabulous Fella'?
Dog owners are invited to enter some of the fun classes in the Buckingham Dog Show on Sunday, September 12.
The event takes place in the Bourton Park Paddock from noon to 3pm, with registration from 11am.
Application forms can be picked up on the day or printed out from the Buckingham Town Council website.
Classes cost £1.50 each to enter (cash only) and include Cutest Puppy, Fabulous Fella, Gorgeous Gal, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like its Owner, Golden Oldie (aged seven and over), Waggiest Tail, Junior Handler (aged 16 and under).
The winner of each class goes through to the Best in Show competition.
There will also be a free bouncy castle for the children, coffee and ice cream vans and a range of animal-related stalls.
Spaces are free for any businesses wanting to take a stall. Contact Amanda Brubaker at [email protected] or call 01280 816 426 for more information.