Your Gorgeous Gal or Fabulous Fella could win a prize in the Buckingham Dog Show

Do you have a pooch who's a 'Gorgeous Gal' or a 'Fabulous Fella'?

Dog owners are invited to enter some of the fun classes in the Buckingham Dog Show on Sunday, September 12.

The event takes place in the Bourton Park Paddock from noon to 3pm, with registration from 11am.

A winner at a previous Buckingham Dog Show

Application forms can be picked up on the day or printed out from the Buckingham Town Council website.

Classes cost £1.50 each to enter (cash only) and include Cutest Puppy, Fabulous Fella, Gorgeous Gal, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like its Owner, Golden Oldie (aged seven and over), Waggiest Tail, Junior Handler (aged 16 and under).

The winner of each class goes through to the Best in Show competition.

There will also be a free bouncy castle for the children, coffee and ice cream vans and a range of animal-related stalls.

Winners at a previous Buckingham Dog Show