Youth charity expands national citizen programme across Bucks

Youth charity Action4Youth is pleased to announce it has expanded its National Citizen Service (NCS) programme to offer even more young people the opportunity to take part in this life-changing experience.

Designed for young people aged 16 -17, the Action4Youth NCS programme runs every summer and autumn, during the school holidays. The experience is all about emboldening young people, by giving them the buzz of being an adult (without all the responsibilities).

Action4Youth NCS programme

On NCS, participants live away from home and get a taste of independence. They mix with a new crowd of people and take on exciting challenges together, developing skills that will set them up for life after school. Participants get a chance to use their new found skills by tackling a passion project of their choosing.

Emily Davis, Director of Programmes at Action4Youth explains: “We are thrilled that we will now be delivering the NCS programme across the whole of Buckinghamshire. In summer 2019 Action4Youth had the highest net promoter score (customer satisfaction score) nationally and we are excited that we can offer such an amazing experience to many more young people across Bucks in Summer and Autumn 2020.

Action4Youth is a leading charity working across Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and the surrounding counties, providing positive, often transformational experiences and activities to inspire children and young people.

For more information about the National Citizen Service and other programmes run by Action4Youth go to www.action4youth.org, call 0300 003 2334 or email office@action4youth.org.