A petition calling for zebra crossings and school crossing patrollers outside all Bucks schools has received 76 signatures.

The month-long petition finished yesterday (Thursday).

The petition reads: "We call on Bucks County Council to ensure there are zebra crossings or lollipop men and women outside all primary and secondary schools especially those on a busy road.

"Children's safety is important and many primary and secondary schools in Bucks are on main roads."