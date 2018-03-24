Petition calls on council to introduce a controlled parking zone for Buckingham street

A petition has been started calling on Bucks County Council to introduce a controlled parking zone in Chandos Close, Buckingham.

The petition reads: “We the undersigned petition the council to implement parking restrictions along the entire cul-de-sac prohibiting parking on the road for some hours during the day.

“Due to the proximity of several local schools Chandos Close becomes dangerously overcrowded with vehicles, many of whom are students who park in ways that cause obstruction for emergency service vehicles.

“Access to residents driveways are also compromised on a daily basis.”

The petition highlights a section of raised curb outside one property in the street where it claims that inconsiderate parking obstructs the access to five separate households.

The petition was launched online on Wednesday March 21.

It can be viewed and/or signed here