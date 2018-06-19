Petition calls on Vale pub to scrap ‘cruel and unnecessary’ sheep racing event

A petition calling on a Vale pub to ban its planned sheep racing event has been signed more than 30,000 times.

The Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne is planning to hold a sheep racing event on Saturday July 28.

Six races are planned throughout the afternoon with the event featuring a betting tent, outside bar and a local ice-cream van.

The petition reads: “Sheep racing is cruel and unnecessary.

“Sheep are quiet, timid creatures and making them run in a crowded and noisy environment for our entertainment is outdated and wrong.

“These cruel events must end.

“Animals are not ours to use for entertainment.

“Please sign now to show the organisers how much public opposition there is to sheep racing and ask them to cancel this event and replace it with something that does not involve the exploitation of animals.”

The petition is being organised by Lambentations, a group which claims it has already successfully got eight sheep races and a pig race cancelled using a similar petition.

The petition has 30,080 supporters however only 3,379 are reportedly from the United Kingdom.

We have approached The Betsey Wynne for a comment and are currently awaiting their response.