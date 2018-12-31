Phoebe Maddison, who has performed on The Voice Kids, in action at the Buckingham Christmas cracker variety show

Photos of a magical show in Buckingham

This year's Buckingham Christmas Cracker variety shows proved a great success and our photographer June Essex was on hand to capture some magical shots from the performances.

Music, magic and entertainment was the order of the day at Buckingham Town Hall on Saturday December 29 and already bookings are being taken for the shows at the end of 2019.

Magic was the order of the day at the Buckingham Christmas cracker variety show
Buckingham Christmas cracker compere Ollie Collins with the Christmas elves!
Performers take acclaim from the audience during the Buckingham Christmas cracker variety show
A child stands inside a large bubble as part of one of the tricks during the Buckingham Christmas cracker show
