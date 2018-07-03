PICTURE GALLERY: A Whizzfizzing day of family fun in Aylesbury!

Aylesbury was turned into a sea of colour on Saturday June 30 for the biggest and best WhizzFizzFest yet!

The parade kick-started the day off in style with more than 700 local children taking part.

The day continued with live music from groups including the Soul Samba band, opera in the High Street, fancy dress competitions, Bollywood dancing and activities for youngsters including inflatables and special guests Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tony Hadley in conversation in front of an audience.

There was also a Magic of the Dance competition hosted by Dame Darcey Bussell - which featured seven local schools performing.

Brill Combined School won the competition ahead of Aylesbury High School Year Seven team.

The other participating schools were Aylesbury High School Year Eight team, Bedgrove Junior School, Cuddington and Dinton C of E School, Waddesdon Village Primary School and St Michael’s C of E School.

Darcey commented on the enthusiasm, creativity, costumes and smiles of all the performances.

She said it was very hard to choose and that being a judge is hard work!

Darcey: “I am very happy to be here today – the show was fabulous!

“I’m going to have to come back.”

Another special guest was the winner of Radio 2’s 500 Words competition last year Lauren Cook, who read her winning story The Kindest of Strangers.

Reacting to the day AVDC chairwoman Sue Renshell said: “I’m very happy with how the day has turned out, it has been a wonderful turnout with lots of people, especially children.”

Aylesbury Town Centre manger Diana Fawcett said: “It has been an amazing day.

“We are already planning next year’s event!”

Lauren Cook, who read her short story earlier in the day told the Herald it was a fantastic experience.

She said: “I was so excited to take part in the Whizzfizz Festival.

“When I heard my name announced and had to walk onto the stage and saw all the people there, I felt pretty nervous!

“But once I had got halfway into the story I started to relax and enjoy it.

“I kept thinking ‘wow I’m so lucky to be doing this when I’m only ten!’

“It was so cool to get to meet Darcy and Jessica.

“I loved the whole day!”

Jessica Ennis was interviewed by Ceri Perkins from Aylesbury Vale District Council and Jess brought along her gold medal from the London 2012 Olympics to show the audience.

She also read an extract from her current series of children’s books Evie’s Magic Bracelet.

Jess said: “Winning the gold medal in London 2012 was more than I ever could imagine.

“The World Championships in 2015 is also up there as the highlights of my career.

“I was terrible at training when I came back after having my son.

“It felt like I was a young athlete again.

“Writing stories is wonderful, it brings back memories, especially childhood memories.

“Evie, the main character, is loosely based on me, and the two other main characters are based on my close friends from primary school.

“I’m keeping with the theme of a heptathlon – seven events and the series is seven books!