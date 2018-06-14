PICTURE GALLERY: Buckingham singing festival

Four local choirs took part in a singing showcase at the University of Buckingham last night (Wednesday).

The sing-off was held at the Radcliffe Centre with Buckingham Children’s Choir, Buckingham Rock Choir, Buckingham Glee Club and Milton Keynes College Choir all taking part.

The singing festival was held as part of the Buckingham Festival of Higher Education which continues today (Thursday) and features a speech from current Universities Minister Sam Gyimah.

