PICTURE GALLERY: Fun in the sun in Buckingham

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed fun in the sun as Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Play Around the Parishes event came to Buckingham today (Thursday).

There was a late change in venue from Chandos Park to Heartlands Park, because work at Chandos Park meant AVDC could not get their vans on to the site.

However after a delayed start the event went well with sports, play and arts activities for one to 11 year olds including a bouncy castle, ball pit and soft play equipment.

Pictures by Jake McNulty.

Play Around the Parishes is visiting Buckingham again during the school summer holidays.

The next session in town is Thursday August 9 between 10am and 3pm.

It is scheduled to be at Chandos Park, although will be at the George Grenville Academy if it is wet.

A third session is being held in Buckingham on Thursday August 23 from 10am to 3pm at Chandos Park.

For more photos from Play Around the Parishes in Buckingham pick up a copy of the Advertiser tomorrow (Friday).