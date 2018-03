Buckingham celebrated its renewal as a Fairtrade town with an event outside The Old Gaol on Saturday March 10.

This means that Buckingham is now a Fairtrade town until 2020.

To mark the achievement members of the Buckingham Fairtrade Steering Group were presented with a certificate by mayor Jon Harvey.

Coffee and cakes were served outside The Old Gaol and there were various stalls promoting Fairtrade products including the 90kg rice challenge.