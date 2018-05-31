PICTURE GALLERY: Runners blaze a trail at Stowe

The first Stowe trail run took place around the grounds of Stowe House on Friday May 25.

More than 100 runners participated and took part in a trail run around the outskirts of the gardens, before picking up the Lamport trail and back through Stowe gardens before returning to the start at The New Inn visitor centre.

There were races for men and women over both 6km and 12km.

The men’s 6km race was won by Justin Fowler from Chiltern Harriers (23 minutes 18 seconds) with the women’s 6km won by Hannah Clifford (24 minutes 34 seconds).

The men’s 12km race was won by Graham Jones (51 minutes 31 seconds) while the women’s 12km race was won by Jurate Aukstiejute (53 minutes 32 seconds). The next Stowe trail run event takes place on Friday June 15.

More details at www.Goldswanevents.co.uk