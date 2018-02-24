PICTURE GALLERY: Ruth starts her 500 mile run - right here in Buckingham

Runner Ruth Hawkins has started her 510 mile long journey right here in Buckingham.

The ambitious athlete is taking up the mammoth task to help raise awareness of the challenges of multiple sclerosis, and raise some funds for the MS Society.

She has challenged herself to run 13 marathons and 13 half marathons, amounting to 510.9 miles, within 13 weeks.

Ruth’s brother-in-law Phil, an MS sufferer, serves as her inspiration and she originally intended to run the first leg of her journey close to his home town in Barby, Northamptonshire.

Instead, Ruth and her supporters, equally willing to lace up their running shoes and run alongside her, kicked off the event outside of the Woolpack in the town.

The group slogged 13 miles up to Maids Moreton primary school and back, before celebrating that first triumph with quick visit to the pub at which they started.