PICTURE GALLERY: There’s nothing worse than a soggy pancake! Races called off but Buckingham Parish Church step in

Buckingham Town Council made the decision to abandon this year’s pancake races in the face of inclement weather on Tuesday February 13.

Heavy rain throughout the morning of February meant that the racetrack was a little too precarious for organisers, who cited ‘safety concerns’ as the reason for the abandonment.

Mayor Jon Harvey said: “Fortunately the Parish Church still went ahead with their pancake party an hour or so later, where a good time was had by all.

“It had rained so much that the council officers decided there was too much risk of someone falling over and hurting themselves on a frying pan.

“It was disappointing for all the children and families, and town councillors who turned up.

“I was shown some magic tricks by a bunch lads, learnt about the public transport links (or rather lack of them) between Buckingham and Tingewick, and enjoyed a pancake with cream and syrup!”