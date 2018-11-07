PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham fireworks display goes off with a bang!

Around 1500 people entered this year's fireworks display in Buckingham on Saturday November 3.

The evening was organised by Buckingham Town Council and took place at Bourton Park Paddock.

Buckingham's fireworks display

This year featured a new 17th century English Civil War re-enactment group - the Lord John Robartes Regiment of Foote - who performed a display in traditional clothing and a sword melee.

The regiment then led Buckingham’s traditional torchlight procession, before the lighting of the bonfire and the fireworks display itself, which was conducted by Bedford based Titanium Fireworks, a company who have done displays for London at New Year's Eve and Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.