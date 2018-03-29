PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham marks Wear a Hat Day

Students at Bourton Meadow Academy in Buckingham supported Brain Tumour Research’s wear a hat day today (Thursday).

Youngsters donned hats alongside their regular school uniform after seven-year-old Finley Shudell did a presentation in front of the school about his mum Emma – who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April last year.

Bourton Meadow Academy, Buckingham, Wear a Hat Day. Children of F2AS

Since then the youngster has been passionate about raising awareness of what his mum is going through.

Emma said: “I am immensely proud of Finley for the way he has gone forward with this after we visited the Wear a Hat Day launch in Milton Keynes.

“He wanted to get his school involved and the staff were very supportive.

“He did a presentation in assembly to both Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.”

Bourton Meadow Academy, Buckingham, Wear a Hat Day. Yr6 pupils.

The way Finley delivered his presentation was reportedly ‘very powerful’ leading to everyone throwing their weight behind the fundraising cause.

Last July, the Advertiser reported how Finley had raised more than £3,000 for the neuro ITU ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford by running 10km around the town’s Bourton Park.

Finley added: “I’m so happy that my whole school has got involved with Wear a Hat Day!

“Mum and I have raised a lot of money for Brain Tumour Research through donations and people buying wristbands and hat badges.

Bourton Meadow Academy, Buckingham, Wear a Hat Day. Year 6 pupil, Ria Jones in her duck hat.

“I went to all the classes in the school with the wristbands and we all got to make or wear our favourite hats to school!”

Elsewhere in Buckingham today (Thursday), Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research is holding her annual ladies lunch at Villiers Hotel featuring a mini auction and a raffle in aid of the event.

Twenty ladies are set to be in attendance, all donning their most flamboyant headwear for the charity.

Meanwhile, the team at Boycott Farm Shop in Stowe are donning their hats for a three-day Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, culminating on Saturday March 31.

Boycott Farm Shop in Stowe holds an event for Brain Tumour Research's Wear a Hat Day

Richard Hilsdon, manager at Boycott Farm said: “We’ve supported Brain Tumour Research for several years and try to raise as much as we can for Wear a Hat Day.

“The cause is extremely important to our family as my nephew and godson, Oli, has been battling a brain tumour for nearly four years.”

The University of Buckingham students and staff plus employees at Mattioli Woods, Looby Lu’s Tearoom and Jardines Pharmacy are all supporting the event.

Carol Robertson, fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research said: “I’m so pleased to see so many people in Buckingham donning their hats and raising money for Wear a Hat Day 2018.

“Every year 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour and the money raised today will go towards pioneering research that is taking place at our Centres of Excellence.”