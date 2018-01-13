PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham panto preview - oh yes it is!

The stage is set for what’s shaping up to be Buckingham’s biggest pantomime yet.

The Buckingham Community Panto returns this month, with performances of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at 7.30pm on Thursday January 18 and Friday 19, and Saturday January 20, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Dress Rehearsal for Buckingham's community panto Alice in Wonderland, and set building

In this year’s programme, producers thanked volunteers for their help to get the show ready.

They said: “From the very first show, it has called for a massive volunteer effort both on stage and behind the scenes to make sure that the tradition continues.

“However, many of the original volunteers have moved away, retired or are planning to step down and there was a real fear that not enough new people would come forward to make a show possible this year.

“An appeal went out and Buckingham responded, proving that the community spirit is as strong today as it was in 1985.”

Tickets are available at the Old Gaol and Tourist Information office, on Market Hill.

Adult tickets cost £8.50 and children cost £5.