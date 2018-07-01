PICTURE SPECIAL: Drinking in a successful day at Tingewick fete and beer festival

Tingewick village held its annual fete and beer festival on Saturday June 23.

The day was filled with entertainment and activties, from two birds of prey shows to classic car displays and numerous charity stalls.

Around 1,000 visitors were treated to music from local bands the Jazz Numbers, Twisted Echo and BandTailFeathers playing until 11pm.

The beer festival, sponsered by local individuals and businesses, was a huge success, with visitors running the stock dry.

Charity Stalls included volunteers from Make a Wish foundation and the Heart Foundation.

Chairman of the fete Chantal Robinson said: “The fete was amazing - the biggest crowd we have ever had.

“Bringing the community together made the day even more special.”

Pictures by Jake McNulty.