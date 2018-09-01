PICTURE SPECIAL: Horticultural society’s annual summer show is a blooming marvellous affair

Resisdents and vistors gathered last Saturday to celebrate Tingewick and Water Stratford’s best plants, fruits, vegtables and handicrafts.

There was much to see at the Tingewick and Water Stratford Horticultural Society’s 94th summer show.

Tingewick and Water Stratford Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show. Judging cakes in the domestic classes. Mary Wade, judge, left and steward, Naina Kopsch. PNL-180825-171153009

Despite the hot, dry summer competitors had managed to produce plate sized dahlias, overflowing hanging baskets, pots filled with a variety of flowers and foliage as well as many scented roses.

Those who entered with homegrown triumphs, displayed all sorts of vegetables and fruits from marrows, onions and beetroot to tomatoes, medlars and raspberries.

Many exhibitors showed their artistic side with floral arrangements and nearly 100 photographs were on display.

Bakers made delicious cakes, jams and chutneys whilst those who enjoy handicrafts showed off their varied skills by making Christmas decorations, cushions, table runners.

Tingewick and Water Stratford Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show. Judging the top tray vegetables, Josie Lepper, left and steward, Will Litt. PNL-180825-171204009

Children from three local schools made over 90 drawings, paintings and collages of yellow and orange flowers, resulting in a colourful display piece.

After admiring the exhibits, visitors perused the stalls, entered the raffle, had a go on the tombola and finished off the afternoon with tea or coffee as well as homemade cakes.

The event ended with the presentation of cups and best exhibit certificates by the president, Richard Fenemore, to the worthy winners.

The horticultural society thanked all competitors and vistors for their participation, and hope to continue the long-standing tradition of the summer show next year.

Tingewick and Water Stratford Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show. Judging the flower classes. Graeme Hollingdale and stewards, Teresa Smith, left and Jane Woodbridge. PNL-180825-171226009

Tingewick and Water Stratford Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show. Secretary, Pat Swinburne putting the prize stickers on the photographic entries. PNL-180825-171237009