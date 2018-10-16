PICTURE SPECIAL: Thousands of teenagers visit the Bucks Skills Show

The Bucks Skills Show welcomed 3000 visitors over the course of the two days that it was held at the Gateway in Aylesbury.

Thousands of teenagers attended the event, either as part of an organised school visit or with their parents and friends.

The Bucks Skills Show 2018

There were interactive experiences including 3D printing technology and virtual reality demonstrations plus hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the careers and opportunities they can offer school leavers.

Speakers came from companies including Google, Ministry of Sound and ITV News, while local dignitaries including Aylesbury MP David Lidington and the University of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon also spoke.

Jackie Campbell, skills development lead for the Bucks Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership said of the day: “There is a world of opportunity in sectors of local and national significance in Bucks, including creative industries, high performance engineering, space industries and construction, and our support to build the skilled workforce that business needs starts here at the Bucks Skills Show, and continues in schools and colleges across the county.”

A party of students next to the Bucks College Group stand at the Bucks Skills Show

A student tries an exercise related activity at the Bucks Skills Show

A student takes part in a construction activity at the Bucks Skills Show

Students from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School pictured inside an ambulance at the Bucks Skills Show

A student tries out her hand as a camera operator at the Bucks Skills Show