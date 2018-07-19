PICTURE SPECIAL: University concert aims to bring Buckingham together through music

An evening of music featuring performances by current and former students is taking place at the University of Buckingham.

The concert is being organised by the University of Buckingham Students Union and takes place on Wednesday July 25 at 7pm at the Radcliffe Centre.

Funds raised from the evening will be shared between Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The evening features a wide range of musical performances from students including songs by John Legend and Elton John as well as music from films including Wu Kong, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Greatest Showman.

More than 20 current and former students are performing at the concert.

Producer Richard Lin said: “We will have pieces for the harp, violin and piano as well as opera and popular songs as well.

“Our aim is to bring Buckingham together and raise money for two very worthy causes at the same time.

“We have been busy rehearsing and everyone is looking forward to the concert.”

Entry is £5 and tickets are available on the door.

Refreshments will be served at half-time and there will be a raffle.

Special guests at the event include mayor of Buckingham Jon Harvey, University of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon, MP Iain Stewart and Dr Karol Sikora from the University of Buckingham medical school.