PICTURE SPECIAL: Yoga unites in aid of Oli Hilsdon

A fundraising yoga weekend in aid of Buckingham resident Oli Hilsdon’s brain tumour fund was held at Bicester Technology Studio on April 28 and 29.

Over the course of the two days, visitors enjoyed yoga workshops, taster sessions and talks.

Fundraising yoga for Oli Hilsdon at Bicester Technology Studio. Pictured is organiser yoga teacher Jess Roberts

Among the classes were partner yoga, power yoga, arm balancing, acro yoga, restorative yoga and hatha flow (featured in the pictures).

The event was organised by local yoga teacher Jess Roberts who said: “I am so full of gratitude after a weekend of learning, sharing, teaching and raising money for an incredible cause.

“Together we managed to raise an amazing £2,100 for Oli’s therapy fund.

“I have left feeling completely inspired by a community that I’m so grateful and proud to be a part of.

Fundraising yoga for Oli Hilsdon at Bicester Technology Studio. Pictured is Hatha Flow with instructor Carly Slade.

“To all the amazing people who came together to make it happen - everyone who taught, attended, donated, spread the word, baked cakes, lent a hand, Laura Sheehan and Bicester Tech Studio for the perfect venue space and everyone who supported Yoga Unites.”

Fundraising yoga for Oli Hilsdon at Bicester Technology Studio. Pictured is Hatha Flow with instructor Carly Slade

Fundraising yoga for Oli Hilsdon at Bicester Technology Studio. Participants stretching during a Hatha Flow taster session.