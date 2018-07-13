Pictures show giant penis protest which greeted Donald Trump on top of Coombe Hill during Chequers lunch with Theresa May

A giant penis has appeared at the top of Coombe Hill, Buckinghamshire - overlooking Chequers on the day that President Donald Trump attended lunch with the Prime Minister there.

The phallus was the work of anti-Trump protesters who also staged a demonstration in Butlers Cross this morning which was attended by 300 people.

There was a strong police presence at the top of Coombe Hill and surrounding areas - but they still managed to complete the work - which may be seen from Mr Trump's helicopter as he flies from Chequers to Windsor later this afternoon.

The penis protest atop Coombe Hill on Friday

