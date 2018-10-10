Plans for 420 new homes in Buckingham to be unveiled at exhibition this month

An exhibition showcasing plans for 420 new homes on land off Osier Way is taking place in Buckingham later this month.

Wates Developments is proposing the new homes, which includes some affordable housing, along with new footpath and cycle connections, on land off Osier Way.

The site, which is situated to the south of the A421 and to the east of Gawcott Road, has been identified as an appropriate location for new housing in the emerging Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP), which is expected to be adopted by Aylesbury Vale District Council in February 2019.

Wates are hosting an exhibition to present its proposals for the site to the community on Thursday October 18 between 3pm and 8pm at Villiers Conference Centre on 3 Castle Street in Buckingham, MK18 1BS.

This drop-in event will provide locals with the opportunity to speak to the development team and find out more about the proposals.

Wates are also planning a second drop-in event in late October, giving residents another opportunity to view the draft plans with details of this to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Alison Walker, senior land and planning manager at Wates Developments said: “The Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan has identified land off Osier Way as a suitable and sustainable site to meet local housing needs and we’re bringing forward proposals which respond to this with a sensitive, attractive scheme for new family homes.

“The development will incorporate communal green spaces and existing woodland will be protected.

"A new network of footpaths and cycle routes will enhance local access to existing public rights of way in the town and its surrounding countryside.

“We are committed to listening to and working with the local community to ensure the proposed development fits well into the surrounding area.

"We are looking forward to meeting members of the Buckingham community at our public exhibition to hear their views on our emerging proposals.”

The draft plans will be available to view at www.landoffosierway.co.uk from October 18.

For more information contact the development team on 020 7323 3544 or e-mail info@landoffosierway.co.uk