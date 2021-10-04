Police appeal for dashcam footage after man seriously injured in crash near Bicester

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was badly injured in a collision on the A41 between Aylesbury and Bicester.

At around 7.10am on Saturday, October 2, a collision occurred between a van and a lorry on the A41 between Westcott High Street and Kingswood Lane.

The man driving the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage in relation to the crash

The lorry driver was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following this serious collision.

"We are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally, we would ask anyone who was driving down this stretch of road and may have dashcam footage of the incident to please also contact us.