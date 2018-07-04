Police concerned for welfare of two missing 14-year-old girls last seen in Buckingham at the weekend

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenage girls last seen in the Buckingham area at the weekend.

Kelsey Cooney and Summer Jones, both 14, were last seen in the town at around midday on July 1.

Kelsey is white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of a medium build.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey Adidas top with three stripes down the side and black Vans shoes.

Kelsey also wears braces on her teeth.

Summer is white, around 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build and she has straight brown hair of just over shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a red crop top which showed a piercing she has in her tummy button, tight blue skinny jeans and salmon pink trainers.

Summer’s top also had a black pattern off the shoulders and she was carrying a black handbag when she was last seen.

Summer also has pierced ears and scars on her arms.

Inspector Matt Fishwick said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kelsey and Summer, as they have not been seen for two days.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen them to contact us.”

Police say their latest information suggests Kelsey and Summer have been seen in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes since their disappearances last weekend.

Anyone who sees either Kelsey or Summer is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 43180199453.