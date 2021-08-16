Police investigate spate of arson attacks in Buckingham

Police are looking into a spate of arson attacks in Buckingham over recent months.

A number of recent fires around Buckingham over the last few months appear to have been started maliciously, say Thames Valley Police, and local officers are investigating.

There have been at least two recent incidents where cars and a house were damaged by fire, and last week a wheelie bin fire in the small hours of this morning spread to the gas main and affected electricity supply cables.

The aftermath of last week's wheelie bin fire in Buckingham

Inspector James Davies, neighbourhood policing lead for the Aylesbury Vale Local Police Area, said: “This appears to be a series of arson attacks that have had a significant impact on the victims and the community as a whole.

"We are following up on a number of investigative leads and are working with our partners from the Fire Service and the local authority and I am confident that we will resolve this matter and stop any more fires of this type taking place.”