Police are investigating a spate of rural crimes in the Buckingham area.

Over the last few months, Thames Valley Police have received a number of reports of crimes within its rural communities around the A421/ A422 between Buckingham and Milton Keynes, as well as in areas near to the Bedfordshire border, including Pitstone and Slapton.

Tools, caravans, motorhomes, horse trailers and other similar items are reported to have been stolen.

Thames Valley Police say the investigation into these crimes is ongoing, and asks people to continue to report sightings of any suspicious persons or vehicles to them.

In a post on the TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook page, a spokesman said: "We are reliant on vigilant members of the community making us aware of suspicious incidents.